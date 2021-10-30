We will also see classic models at this year SEMA 2021. And one of them is a Jeep created by Mopar. The Kaiser Jeep M725 concept is a vintage 1967 Kaiser Jeep M725 military ambulance transformed for duty as an ultimate off-road support machine.

Painted Desert Tan, the concept rides on 20-by-12-inch, eight-lug Black Rhino Armory wheels that are wrapped with 40-inch tires. The wheel-and-tire package fits under custom, widened fenders. The Kaiser Jeep M725 is unlike any other 4×4 “go anywhere” style of vehicle found on the trails or streets.

The custom-designed roof panel over the cargo area can raise 16 inches, creating enough room for occupants to stand while retrieving supplies or serving food and refreshments from the open driver’s side rear panel.

Modified JPP rock rails shield the body of the Kaiser Jeep M725 between the wheel wells. Rock rails are made of heavy-gauge steel and coated with Durabull truck bedliner coating for enhanced protection and durability.

Forward lighting comes from a set of concept 7-inch LED headlamps, flanked by separate pairs of JPP 5-inch off-road LED lights. A JPP 7-inch off-road LED light is center mounted just above the windshield and custom fitted for use as a spotlight.

Out back, LED taillights are installed in the original protective metal buckets. A back-up camera provides convenient rear visibility for the driver.

The off-road capability of the Kaiser Jeep M725 is enhanced by reinforcing the original frame and replacing the original leaf springs with a heavy-duty link/coil suspension system. Under the hood sits a Mopar 392 Crate HEMI V8 engine linked to a vintage TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission. This combination delivers 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque.

Inside, low-back Jeep Wrangler seats are wrapped in tan canvas. The driver control center includes a custom-built steering wheel and column, and instrument panel equipped with modern gauges and a backup camera display screen. A specially designed data plaque, showing the unique specifications of the Kaiser Jeep M725, mounts on the dashboard.

The custom center console, crafted from a repurposed ammunition box, carries the transmission and transfer case shifters. The vehicle floor is coated with bedliner material for enhanced grip and durability.