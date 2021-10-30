Ram will also join this year SEMA show along the Mopar division. We will see there the new Ram 1500 TRX RexRunner concept, which is built on the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, the quickest, fastest and most powerful truck ever.

The Ram 1500 TRX RexRunner concept carries a truckload of Mopar accessories and custom parts.

Powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 engine, rated at a stratospheric 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, the TRX RexRunner concept rides on 37-inch Goodyear tires mounted to custom-designed 18-by-9-inch Black Rhino Chamber wheels for a race-inspired appearance at all four corners.

The TRX RexRunner concept is visually distinguished with Ash Gray paint and several Mopar Blue accents, including a center stripe that extends over the hood and roof, TRX bedside graphics, Ram grille and dual tow hooks up front.

Adding to the rugged exterior design, a RamBar accessory bar features a pair of concept 14-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights, generating 4,300 lumens of exceptionally bright, fully illuminating light for off-road driving. Just below the RamBar, a fully integrated, bed-mounted spare-tire carrier from Mopar keeps a 37-inch spare tire/wheel at the ready. A Mopar bed extender flips inward for secure transportation of tools and equipment. For bed protection, the TRX RexRunner concept features a black, Mopar spray-in textured bedliner.

Custom metal skid plates feature laser-etched Mopar lettering and protect the front and rear underside areas of the truck. Use of the front skid plate helps to increase the approach angle by 2.3 degrees up to 32.5 degrees. Mopar rock rails also help protect the side sills from any damage, while a custom, black, flip-top, fuel-filler door adds to the rugged exterior.

Just below the rear bumper, a pair of 5-inch black Mopar exhaust tips provide a sporty, finished appearance. A Mopar bed step features an articulating arm that lowers for easy access to the truck bed and, with a gentle push, retracts to a stored, out-of-the way position.

The race-inspired interior of the TRX RexRunner concept is designed for the ultimate dynamic driving experience using a combination of features from production versions of the Ram 1500 TRX and the workhorse Ram 1500 Tradesman.

From the award-winning TRX production model are the center stack, instrument cluster, flat-bottom ste ering wheel with paddle shifters, center-console-mounted floor shifter and aggressive bolster sport seats. In addition, Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers feature black rubber pads, adding plenty of traction to the accelerator and brake pedals. Additionally, molded one-piece door panels and a vinyl floor from the Tradesman model allows for quick and easy cleaning.