Ram is also showcasing a concept dedicated to those people who love nature and outdoors. Along with Mopar, the Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept is designed for hard-working customers who play just as hard.

Starting with the award-winning Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4×4 painted gloss black with custom, attention-grabbing Mopar blue graphics, Mopar designers – inspired by customer feedback looking for new, function-driven innovations that continue to set the award-winning Ram Truck lineup apart – have created a true dual-purpose pickup. The Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept carries all the equipment necessary for the job site and easily transforms into a perfect carry-all truck for enjoying any outdoor activity.

A concept, two-height position aluminum Mopar bed rack system runs the full width of the truck bed and safely carries items, such as ladders and plywood for work or a kayak, oars, fishing poles or a mountain bike for play. Attached in each corner of the bed rack are 2-inch TYRI LED lights, while a CHMSL adds a third brake light to the rear crossbar.

Mounted to the floor of the truck bed, a modified Expertec bed-slide system provides dual rolling panels – each rated at 2,000 pounds – for easy loading and unloading of tools, gear and equipment. Each sliding panel carries custom T-track rails and mounts to secure items. The bed floor is protected with a durable Mopar spray-in bedliner.

Mopar bed rails are attached to the inside walls of the bed and feature adjustable cleats that slide to secure cargo of various sizes, such as a Dometic refrigerator.

On the inside panel of the tailgate, a custom Mopar RamGate task-bench insert features various conversion charts, an angle finder and a concept T-track mounting system that adds to the sturdy and versatile workspace for cutting wood, tuning up bikes or sharpening skis. Inside of the class-exclusive RamBox cargo management system, Mopar cargo dividers keep additional tools or equipment safe and organized.

The Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept rides on a Mopar 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks, providing plenty of additional ground clearance for the custom, aggressive-looking, split six-spoke, 20-by-9-inch Black Rhino wheels riding on 35-inch Continental tires.

On both side rails, new Mopar lightweight tube steps feature black textured paint to provide easy entry and exit from the elevated cabin.

The interior cabin of the Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept includes a custom, deployable work surface that slides out from the soft center armrest and provides 12-by-14 inches of additional workspace that features an integrated measuring system.

Front-row bucket seats and second-row bench seats feature Alloy-Mesh cloth inserts and Mopar Blue Katzkin leather side bolsters trimmed in Sydney Grey accent leather. Front bucket seats also wear custom embroidered Outdoors man and Mopar logos.

Unique A-pillar handles and front and rear door pulls are wrapped with a stylish black Gode-Tex vinyl. Armrests are finished with Mopar Blue stitching to provide additional color contrast. Floor protection is provided by Mopar all-weather floor mats, while under the second-row bench seat, a concept RamVac on-board vacuum makes easy work of cleaning the cabin area after coming back from the trail or the worksite.