Dodge is one of the most important names when it comes to modified cars. So it had to join the FCA line-up at SEMA. Mopar also worked hard to deliver us a special Dodge.

The Dodge Challenger Holy Guacamole concept combines the best of both worlds. Taking the 2020 limited-production Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody 50th Anniversary edition and giving it a throwback treatment from the 1970s showcases the ultimate in heritage design and modern Dodge attitude.

The Challenger Holy Guacamole concept’s exterior is awash in a custom green paint color, affectionately named Rotten Avocado by Dodge designers and features a custom-painted “Gold School” Shaker hood scoop, unique tone-on-tone side striping, staggered 20-inch Forgeline wheels and Mopar coil-over suspension lowering kit.

Under the functional Shaker hood is a Mopar cold-air intake, conical air filter and optimized air box for improved airflow and performance from the 392 (cubic inch) HEMI V-8 engine.

The interior is decked out wit h wood panel trim and seats and door panels that sport green and yellow plaid inserts as a tribute to some of the colors and materials found in the iconic original 1970 Challenger.