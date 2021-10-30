The current Grand Cherokee is seen mostly as a street off-roader, but at this year SEMA it will shows us some special customization options thanks to Mopar.

The result is called Jeep Grand Cherokee L Breckenridge concept and features a custom, two-tone Magnetite matte/metallic and gloss-black paint scheme with satin bronze accents. Adding to the premium exterior are split, five-spoke Mopar 21-inch wheels that feature a gloss black finish with matching gloss-black faces, center caps and lug nuts. A roof-mounted, piano-black Thule cargo box sits on top of dual Mopar cross bars and provides additional storage for skis or snowboards in a safe, hard-shell, lockable container.

Inside the cabin of the Grand Cherokee L Breckenridge concept, an array of custom colors and premium materials are used to elevate the comfort of the most awarded SUV ever — now in three-row form for the first time. The luxurious custom interior features Atmospheric Blue Palermo leather seats and door panels with blue quilting, and trim finished in premium satin walnut. Satin bronze and black accents on the upper door panels, instrument panel and steering wheel provide a unique, rich-looking contrast of color.

Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers with black rubber pads add a bold flair and plenty of traction to the accelerator and brake pedals. Mopar all-weather floor mats appear throughout the cabin.

For the trip to and from the mountains, custom Jeep-branded Olivet hard-shell luggage and a set of Atmospheric Blue comfort pillows are included.