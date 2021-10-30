Jeep will have many models ready for the 2021 SEMA. The Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept stretches a four-door Wrangler Sahara into a three-row off-roader loaded with luxury touches.

The cabin of the Sahara Bronze Jeep Overlook concept extends an additional 12 inches to hold a third row of seats. The custom modular roofline is 5 inches taller than standard for more interior headroom.

Outdoor viewing is enhanced with dual side and three front-facing windows above the second and third rows. A custom removable one-piece Freedom Top with flip-up glass sunroof panel opens the view over the driver and front passenger.

A JPP 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks makes room for 20-inch Black Rhino York wheels mounted on 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires. Black JPP tubular side steps, with molded inserts for sure-footed traction, provide superior protection and durability.

The JPP stamped steel front bumper is narrower than the stock unit for improved approach angle, but still wide enough to provide fender protection, and is fitted with a custom top close out and LED fog lamps. Above the bumper, the grille is finished in Satin Black. The concept hood is accented with custom black Mopar hood latches that feature the Jeep Willys logo. A pair of JPP 5-inch off-road LED lights with a custom-designed Platinum Chrome finish are mounted ahead of the A-pillars, each shining at 4,800 lumens to help illuminate the trail.

In back, a Tailgate Reinforcement System and Oversized Spare Tire Carrier Modification Kit enables a larger spare tire to be mounted on the swing gate. A JPP CHMSL Relocation Kit mounts the third brake light in the center of the spare tire.

Custom-made rear bumper extensions reach about 12 inches around each quarter panel to the wheel flares.

The interior is outfitted with luxurious black Katzkin leather seats and a black leather-wrapped dashboard. Both seats and dash are accented with Sahara Bronze stitching to match the exterior. Center panels in the seats use Raven Black suede in a hexed stitch pattern. Front seats have a Jeep grille logo embroidered in the seat backs. Helping protect the sill areas under all four doors are black sill guards featuring the vehicle’s logo.