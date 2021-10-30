Mopar the division acclaimed for its tuning packages dedicated to FCA models is preparing something special for this year SEMA.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe concept showcases how passionate off-roaders can build upon the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle with factory-backed parts and accessories from Jeep Performance Parts (JPP).

Starting with the industry-first JPP 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks specifically tuned for the new Wrangler 4xe, the Wrangler 4xe concept rides on JPP Beadlock-capable Wheels with functional Beadlock Rings, mounted with BFGoodrich KM3 37-inch tires. Custom underbody rock lights illuminate the ground below at all four corners so the driver can see and avoid damage from rocks and debris.

A JPP stamped steel bumper features a custom single-hoop winch protector with an attached LED light just above a Warn winch.

A JPP Gorilla Glass windshield offers up to three times the strength of a stock windshield. A pair of JPP 5-inch, off-road, LED lights sit at the base of each A-pillar. Both LED lights use a concept A-pillar bracket that allows the driver’s side light to fit around the plug-in charging port door on the fender.

The premium Ivory Pearl exterior color extends to the JPP tube doors. JPP rock rails and all original-production black accents have been painted a distinctive, Dark Neutral Metallic Grey outside and inside the vehicle. Custom fender and hood graphics add to the aggressive, yet premium exterior appearance.

In the rear, a JPP Swing Gate Hinge Reinforcement allows a full-size spare wheel and tire to be mounted on the swing gate and a JPP CHMSL (Center High-Mount Stop Lamp) Relocation Kit provides a third brake light in the center of the spare tire.

Striking Mopar Blue Katzkin leather seats with tungsten stitching distinguishes the custom interior that includes a concept, three-piece JPP vinyl floor, featuring four drain plugs for easy cleaning.

A custom JPP instrument panel accessory rail system securely holds mobile devices, such as cell phones or cameras, in place. For the driver, stainless-steel JPP pedal covers feature black rubber pads, adding plenty of traction to the accelerator and brake pedals. In addition, JPP door-grab handles provide easy entry and exit.

Inside the tailgate, a custom trail-rail management system features multi-position cargo loops to safely secure and carry gear while a JPP swing-gate flip-down table adds a useful flat surface. A custom on-board compressor is also integrated into the tailgate for any air inflation needs.