Jeep Gladiator is offering its US clients a special edition called Altitude. This new model is delivering a new level of personalized content for a distinct appearance that is combined with legendary Jeep 4×4 capability.

Based on the Sport S model, the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Altitude’s exterior highlights include a body-color grille with Dark Gray throats and headlamp rings, body-color fender flares, black Jeep and Trail Rated badging and 18-inch Granite Crystal aluminum wheels wrapped in 255/70R18 Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain tires. A black Freedom hardtop is standard on Gladiator Altitude while the dual top is an available option.

Inside, the Gladiator Altitude features standard black cloth seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel with black stitching, Wizard Black instrument panel mid-bolster and bezels.

Gladiator Altitude is available in Black, White, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Hydro Blue, Gator and Gobi.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Altitude Edition is priced at $40,340.

Gladiator Altitude models will be available in Jeep showrooms early in the third quarter.