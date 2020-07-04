Already detailed in a previous press release issued by Toyota, the new RAV4 Prime is now ready to be ordered in US.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime will break ground as the most powerful and quickest RAV4 ever, hitting dealerships this summer with a starting price of $38,100. The RAV4’s first-ever plug-in model has up to 302 horsepower with an ability to do 0-60 mph in a projected 5.7 seconds, which makes it the quickest four-door model in the Toyota lineup.

The RAV4 Prime also has up to a manufacturer-estimated 42 miles on battery alone on a single charge, making it the highest EV range of any PHEV SUV on the market. The RAV4 Prime also has up to a manufacturer-estimated 94 combined MPGe. RAV4 Prime also has the standard Electronic On-Demand AWD.

The RAV4 Prime employs the same version of Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as the RAV4 Hybrid. In both models, a separate rear-mounted electric motor powers the rear wheels when needed, including proactively on acceleration startup and also in reduced-traction conditions.

The RAV4 Prime uses a differently tuned version of the RAV4 Hybrid’s 2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gas engine. It produces the same projected 176 hp as in the hybrid, but paired with the electric motors, total system output equals 302 horsepower.

The RAV4 Prime’s passenger space isn’t compromised by the larger Lithium-Ion battery, as it is mounted under the floor. The mounting position also gives the RAV4 Prime a low center of gravity and enhanced driving stability.

The SE grade is new for the RAV4 Prime, and the XSE is currently exclusive to the RAV4 Hybrid.

The SE flaunts its sporty attitude with 18-in. painted and machined alloy wheels and an exclusive front grille design with a front lower spoiler. Piano black exterior accents and a painted grille/diffuser complete the premium look.

The available Weather & Moonroof Package (+$1,665 upgrade) is chock-full with upgrades like a heated steering wheel, heated rear outboard seats and rain-sensing windshield wipers with de-icer function, for added convenience.

As on the current RAV4 Hybrid XSE, the Prime version (starting price of $41,425) of this grade stands apart with an available two-tone exterior paint scheme pairing a black roof with select colors, including the striking new-to-RAV4 Supersonic Red.

The standard Audio Plus system comes with a 9-in. touch-screen, the largest ever offered on a RAV4. There is also an available Premium Audio multimedia system that includes Dynamic Navigation (3-year trial included) and JBL speaker system.