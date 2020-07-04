Even though most car manufacturers in US are reporting important declines for June and first half of the year, Volvo Cars is reporting a record. Volvo USA achieved its best June sales result since 2006 with 10,385 cars sold in June 2020. The result represents a 4.5 percent increase over June 2019.

Representing 83 percent of Volvo’s total sales in June, the ‘XC’ family of SUVs continues to show strength across the brand’s portfolio of products. The XC40 compact luxury SUV achieved its best sales month since its launch, up 61 percent against June 2019 and surpassing last month’s record sales by 10 units. The XC60 mid-size luxury SUV also showed signs of strength up 2.1 percent over June 2019.

Overall, year-to-date the brand is down just 13.7 percent as sales continue to improve.