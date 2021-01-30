Jeep is one of the oldest brands dedicated to off-road vehicles. And this year is very important for the American brand as the brand marks its 80th birthday with a celebration of eight decades of 4×4 leadership, open-air freedom and adventure.

The Jeep legend began in 1941 with the fabled Willys MB – the first ever mass-produced 4×4 vehicle – and grew over the decades with the launch of new products which helped build an enduring reputation that has seen the brand become synonymous with off-road excellence. Constant innovation has seen the legend evolve, with comfort, handling and connectivity now every bit as much of the Jeep DNA as its off-road prowess.

As the Jeep brand celebrates its eighth decade, it is entering the next exciting phase in its history; this, of course, involved electrification with the launch of its first plug-in hybrid model. As the first vehicle to carry the 4xe badge, Renegade 4xe is the Jeep take on electrification and offers zero-emission mobility, when driving in full electric mode. This has been coupled with the all-terrain safety of the Jeep eAWD system that activates when needed. The 4xe badge identifies Jeep vehicles offering the best possible balance between efficiency and driving fun.

The 80th anniversary celebrations will continue throughout the whole of 2021, with dedicated events created to bring customers and enthusiasts closer to the brand and its heritage. The first event, a web conference, saw the unveiling of the new 80th Anniversary special-edition models. Not only do these models pay tribute to the brand’s 80-year history, they also continue the long-established tradition, started in 1966, of producing special-edition models to mark special anniversaries or achievements.

This year will see the Jeep community come together with a series of dedicated initiatives and events, bringing customers and enthusiasts even closer to the Jeep tradition. The first such initiative is Jeep Wave, a new programme offering Jeep owners exclusive services and special benefits to enhance their sense of belonging to the community at the heart of the Jeep experience around the world.

Included as standard on all new Jeep vehicles purchased or leased in 2021 by retail customers, the main benefits of Jeep Wave include the first three scheduled vehicle services , three years roadside assistance, access to a dedicated premium customer service call center and priority entry to brand events and partnerships.