Hyundai is one of the most important actors in the electric vehicles segment. Not only across Europe, but also in the UK. Here also Hyundai continues to be one of the largest providers of electrified vehicles in the UK, carrying momentum into 2021 with the launch of three new electrified vehicles. Already this year, Hyundai Motor UK has introduced the All-new TUCSON Hybrid as well as the refreshed KONA Hybrid and KONA 48V MHEV.

With the launch of new KONA and TUCSON electrified variants, both models now offer the broadest selection of powertrains in their respective classes. And with a range of offers running from January-March, their combination of style and innovation is more attractive than ever. The TUCSON Hybrid, for example, is available for just £349 a month.

The IONIQ Electric, meanwhile, is available from just £249 per month, while KONA Electric is available at £300 per month. The all-new KONA Hybrid is available from £249 per month, with a £1,250 dealer deposit contribution and a low rate of 4.6% APR. The smallest electrified model in the Hyundai range and Auto Express’s ‘Fiesta Beater’ – the new i20 48V MHEV – can be driven for £199 per month. For both IONIQ Electric and KONA Electric, Hyundai Finance is offering 0% APR on two-year PCP deals with at least a 20% deposit, providing ultimate flexibility.

Hyundai Scrappage continues, allowing customers to trade in an old car for one of Hyundai’s advanced electrified models: up to £3,000 off TUCSON Hybrid and £2,500 off Kona Electric or IONIQ Electric with the trade-in of a qualifying model.

To allow customers to take advantage of the limited time offers, Hyundai Motor UK’s showrooms are ‘open’ digitally nationwide, welcoming customers remotely through Live Chat, local dealer websites and the Click to Buy service. First launched in 2016, Click to Buy allows customers to complete the full research journey and choose their car online. Cars can be delivered or picked up from the customer’s local retailer, with full COVID-secure protocols in place.