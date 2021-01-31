A new electric supercar is at the horizon. And its launch is closer and closer: Rimac C-Two. The engineering team at Rimac ran thousands of CFD simulations for C_Two. Each simulation model consists of over 120 million elements with up to 180 million for the detailed heat transfer models. With real-time testing, it is critical to validate expected results. The real-time tests are conducted in a controlled wind tunnel testing environment and on track.

During the tests, engineers are looking to assess the car against three fundamental aspects: car efficiency, cooling performance, and active aerodynamic systems. All of which are even more important for an electric car than a traditional internal combustion-engined one. For example, on long-distance trips, the demands for cooling will naturally be lower than when C_Two is being driven on the track. At the same time, ensuring optimum range from its batteries and the car’s overall ability to fully harness its immense power and torque is also key.

The car’s aerodynamics play a key role in this regard. The C_Two has four specific active aerodynamic parts. Everything from the active front splitter and intelligent underbody air flaps to the adaptable air brake wing prove the C_Two is shaped by performance.

The tests have all already gone extremely well in terms of correlation with our simulations. From the initial C_Two concept to the validation prototype, as a result of continuous optimization, aerodynamic efficiency has been improved by 34%.