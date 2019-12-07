In April 2020 we will get the change to see another 007 movie. The movie is called James Bond: No time to die, and Aston Martin’s cars will be a common sight.

Now, Universal Studios have released the first trailer of the movie and during this short introduction video we got the change to see some action filmed with a DB5, V8 Vantage and DBS Superleggera.

According to Aston Martin, during the new movie we will also see the new Valhalla hypercar. A few weeks ago, Land Rover also announced us that the new generation Defender will play a key-role in the new 007 movie.

No Time To Die premieres in April 2020. Until than, you can check below the movie trailer.