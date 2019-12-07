Skoda is a growing brand and the Czech car manufacturer is having a different strategy for emerging markets. In Europe, the Rapid budget car was replaced by the Scala, but this doesn’t mean that Rapid will no longer exist.

According to a recent press release, in Russia, India and China, Skoda will continue to offer the Rapid model. A new generation will be unveiled until the end of this year and now we have the first official sketches.

As you would expect, the new Skoda Rapid will borrow some exterior cues currently found on the new Octavia model. Inside the cabin you will not find the new technological accessories that can be ordered on the Octavia. Why? Because Rapid will still be a budget car.

For now we don’t have any details about the engine line-up but we expect to see only small petrol units and also one LPG variant.