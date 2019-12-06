Good news for those wanting to buy an exclusive supercar next year. The car we are talking about is based on one of the most popular sportscars of the decade. The first customer model of the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign will go on display at the Geneva Motor Show* in March, before deliveries of the limited-edition car begin in late 2020.

Customer demand for the production version of the car has been strong, with a significant number of deposits already taken, and customers across the globe are in the process of selecting personal specifications for their vehicles. That will make the already limited car — of which only 50 will be produced — even more attractive to collectors. A limited number of reservations for the remaining models are still available.

Subject to certification and homologation in all relevant markets, customers can expect to get behind the wheel of their personalized Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign sometime between late 2020 and the end of 2021. Powering each GT-R50 by Italdesign is a NISMO-tuned 720 PS hand-built 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6.

Nissan collaborated with Turin, Italy-based Italdesign to create the model, based on the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO, in commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R in 2019 and Italdesign in 2018.

The prototype vehicle, which debuted in June 2018, will be on display at this year’s NISMO Festival, held at Fuji Speedway on Dec. 8. The model will subsequently be shown at Nissan Crossing in Tokyo’s Ginza district in December, and at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January.