Volkswagen is ready to expand its range of electric cars with a new model, anticipated by a concept. As we reported earlier this week, the ID brand, Volkswagen’s brand of electric vehicles, will debut the ID. SPACE VIZZION to the world on the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 19th 2019.

The ID. SPACE VIZZION is a wagon of tomorrow that combines the aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV. Stylistically, the ID. SPACE VIZZION follows the design DNA of the ID. family.

The ID. SPACE VIZZION is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB). The MEB fully exploits the technical possibilities of e-mobility and guarantees long ranges, dynamic driving performance and a whole new level of digital networking.

When it comes to the design, the front and roof sections are particularly precise, with openings for the airstream for aerodynamically optimal design. Thanks to the efficiency of the drive system and impressive aerodynamics, the ID. SPACE VIZZION has a range of up to 590 kilometers (WLTP) or 300 miles (EPA).

Inside, the study defines a completely new paradigm of intuitive usability with its completely digitized cockpit. The materials are consistently made from sustainable raw materials, such as the new AppleSkin™, an artificial leather with a proportion of residual matter from apple juice production.

The ID. SPACE VIZZION is a study for the future, but not a dream. The production version will be released in late 2021, and will come in different versions for North America, Europe and China.