In order to prevent accidents caused by fatigue, manufacturers are forced to introduce new technologies to their cars in the close future.

The introduction of new laws passed earlier this year will make driver drowsiness and distraction warning mandatory on all new cars across the EU from 2022. Since 2015, there have been 4,000 accidents and 150 fatalities caused by driver fatigue1 in the UK.

DS Automobiles is ahead of the safety development requirements with its DS DRIVER ATTENTION MONITORING, which helps keep drivers alert and prevents them from falling asleep at the wheel. The advanced technology tracks signs of tiredness, potentially helping save around 50 lives a year on UK roads.

The system, already available on DS 7 CROSSBACK, combines a pair of infrared cameras focused on the driver with continuous vehicle position monitoring.

Futuristic driver-facing cameras, mounted above the steering wheel and at the top of the windscreen, monitor three key physical signs of distraction or drowsiness; movement of the eyes, eyelids or neck. If any of these are detected, an audible alert is set off and a warning notice appears on the digital instrumentation display.

At the same time, vehicle position monitoring constantly tracks the car in relation to road markings and warns the driver with an audible alert if there are any sudden or unexpected steering movements.

The combination of these technologies allows the DS DRIVER ATTENTION MONITORING system to comprehensively monitor drivers for the key warning signs of distraction and drowsiness and maximises the window in which a driver can be warned and encouraged to take steps to counter against it.