In the years that have passed, Rolls-Royce unveiled some special trim versions for the Dawn, Wraight and Gost. One of the most impressive was the Black Badge.

Now, the best selling car of 2019, the Cullinan has got the same treatment. The most expensive SUV in the world is now available with a fully black exterior which features some yellow stripes. The Spirit of Ecstasy is covered in dark chrome while the big 22 inch wheels are painted in two tone black and dark grey.

A first in Rolls-Royce are the brake calipers which were painted in red. Inside the cabin there is the same black theme with some impressive yellow accessories. Also, the British car manufacturer used some carbon fiber accessories.

Under the hood, the V12 6.75 liter engine was diled up to deliver 600 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque which means the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the most powerful SUV made by the British car manufacturer. The standard version has “just” 563 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque.