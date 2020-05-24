Hyundai Sonata is a very popular model in the US. To increase even more the appeal of the four door sedan, Hyundai launched the Sonata Hybrid model. Hyundai announced pricing for the 2020 Sonata Hybrid, starting at $27,750 for the extremely fuel efficient Sonata Hybrid Blue and $35,300 for the new range-topping Sonata Hybrid Limited.

At $27,750, shoppers will discover the 2020 Sonata Hybrid Blue achieves a estimated 52-MPG combined fuel economy rating and a 54-MPG highway fuel economy rating. In city driving, Sonata Hybrid Blue delivers 50 MPG. The tech-packed Limited version can also increase fuel economy with its segment exclusive Solar Roof System and the optional Hyundai Digital Key allows a Sonata Hybrid to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key, via Android smartphone or NFC card. Sonata Hybrid will be available at U.S. dealerships in June.

The 2020 Sonata Hybrid’s exclusive styling has a slippery 0.24 drag coefficient, thanks to a unique cross-hole grille with active air flaps, a rear spoiler and aerodynamic alloy wheels. Hyundai Motor’s Solar Roof System makes its debut on the Sonata Hybrid. This system recharges the hybrid battery and prevents unnecessary battery discharge when the car is off. The solar roof can increase the driving range by a couple of miles after 6 hours of charging.

Engineers also applied Active Shift Control technology to control the electric motor, aligning it with the rotational speeds of the engine and transmission, reducing gear-shifting times by 30%. This synchronization not only improves the Sonata Hybrid’s acceleration and fuel economy but also improves the durability of the transmission by minimizing friction during shifts.

The Sonata Hybrid is equipped with a Smartstream 2.0 GDi HEV engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine’s power output is 150 horsepower and 139 lb.-ft. of torque. The car’s electric motor delivers power output of 39 kW (51 HP) and maximum torque of 151 lb.-ft. of torque. Combined system power output is 192 horsepower and EPA estimated fuel economy numbers are 50 MPG city, 54 MPG highway and 52 MPG combined for the Blue trim.

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid’s solar-panel roof directly charges the 12-volt or hybrid batteries and outputs 205 watts of electricity.