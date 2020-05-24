Every car manufacturer tried to support people in the first line, fighting against Coronavirus. Besides the face shields and masks, some producers came with some special cars also.

Bentley has defined two versions of the symbol of hope during the Covid-19 crisis – the rainbow – through seven of its own vibrant paint colours available as part of Bentley spectrum, and a unique Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.

A recent online competition for Bentley colleagues and their families to design their own Bentley Mulliner Bacalar resulted in a beautiful rainbow-themed winner. The extremely rare and exclusive Barchetta-style Bacalar relaunches true coachbuilding at Bentley Mulliner, and while real-world production is limited to just 12 cars, anyone is able to imagine their dream specification from Bentley’s unrivalled spectrum of interior and exterior colours.

Judged by Bentley’s Director of Design, Stefan Sielaff, a winner was selected for both the exterior and interior. The exterior winner was Eleanor, whose vibrant rainbow-themed concept reflected the current situation with a symbol of gratefulness and hope.

As Bentley starts its recovery and continues to support the community, its own version of the rainbow can be created from a paint range as diverse as it is extensive. From rich reds through vibrant mid-tones through to energetic blues and purples.