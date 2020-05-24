The facelifted E-Class from Mercedes is now ready to reach its first customers. Beside the technology found inside and the new materials, the E-Class also features some important updates under the hood.

Thanks to EQ Boost technology, recently introduced, the new models in the E-Class family offer even more driving dynamics with significantly lower fuel consumption. The inline six-cylinder gasoline engine, available for the first time in the Mercedes-Benz E 450 models, features an integrated starter-generator (ISG) and 48-volt technology. At the heart of the new Mercedes-AMG E 53 models is the electrified AMG-enhanced 3.0L inline gasoline engine with EQ Boost and intelligent forced induction. The integrated starter-generator provides additional power for a short time from the first revolution – thanks to EQ boost.

Performance at a sports-car level is guaranteed thanks to the electrified AMG enhanced 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, featuring the EQ boost starter-generator and intelligent forced induction. In the Mercedes-AMG E 53 models, the power plant delivers 429 hp and provides a maximum torque of 384 lb-ft. The starter-generator also briefly supplies up to an additional 21 hp of output and up to 184 lb-ft of torque.

The electric auxiliary compressor helps minimize turbo lag, which would normally occur with a large exhaust-gas turbocharger, and thus helps improve acceleration time. Thanks to its support, the electric auxiliary compressor builds up high boost pressure when starting without deceleration, which causes torque for acceleration to rise faster until the large exhaust gas turbocharger kicks in.

As a result, the AMG six-cylinder engine offers an extremely quick and highly dynamic response without turbo lag.