During this pandemic times, when car launches are delayed, postponed or canceled, Acura follows its schedule for launching the TLX sport sedan. The cars will be launched online.

The new TLX will be the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sport sedan in Acura history, with the Type S being the model’s performance pinnacle.

The exterior of the new TLX carries forward the dramatic proportions and design language first introduced on the Acura Precision Concept, in 2016, and later evolved in the Acura Type S Concept, which debuted at Monterey Car Week in August 2019. A teaser image released today, showcases the new TLX’s wide rear silhouette and imposing stance with muscular curves, large diameter quad exhaust outlets and rear diffuser strakes.

The 2021 TLX is the latest step in Acura’s steadfast commitment to bring Precision Crafted Performance to life, as manifested in the second-generation NSX supercar, the third generation RDX, the addition of PMC Edition models produced at the NSX factory, the return of Type S performance variants and a new dedicated 3.0-liter V6 Turbo engine set to debut with the TLX Type S.