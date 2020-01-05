As you already know, Hyundai is working on its first mid-engine sports car. The model will get a hybrid power train and now, there are some rumors about this part.

According to a recent report, Hyundai will use some Rimac technologies for the hybrid power train. For those of you who haven’t heard about Rimac, we should tell you that the Croatian manufacturer has come on the market with two electric hypercars that shaked the world.

But this announcement should not come as a surprise. Why we say that? Because in May of last year, Hyundai deposited an investment check of 80 million euros into Rimac.

The prototype of the new mid-engine sports car was unveiled a few months ago and it featured a 2.0 liter turbo unit ans some hybrid technologies.