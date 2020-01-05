Aston Martin and Airbus have teamed up in order to come on the market with a special helicopter. It is called ACH130 Aston Martin Edition and it is described as a luxury private chopper designed to “delight helicopter owners and pilots”.

Customers will be able to chose four external liveries with complementary interiors. All the seats will come with the Aston Martin wings are embossed while other leather pieces will get the same treatment.

On the outside, Aston Martin will offer Skyfall Silver touches, Xenon Grey, Arizona, or Ultramarine Black paint jobs. Inside, you can get lots of leather accessories in Oxford Tan, Pure Black, Cormorant, and Ivory.

The new ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is powered by the Arriel 2D jet engine with 952 horsepower which allows the helicopter to travel up to 154 mph. It can carry up to six passengers and it can stay in the air for about four hours.

“We have our own set of automotive design principles but in recent years we have been learning how to apply our principles to other areas of design, such as architecture, motorcycles and now helicopters,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s vice-president and chief creative officer.