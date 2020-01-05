Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video for the concept debuting at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show. For now we don’t have details of the name of the prototype, but the latest annoucement sais that “The awakening has begun”.

We also know tht the new concept car is taking inspiration from “one of the most innovative brands of the entertainment sector”.

During the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, Mercedes-Benz will also display the EQC 400 4Matic electric model and the Vision EQS Concept car. The latter one is also known as the prototype that will be used to develop the first electric S-Class model.

The production version of the EQS will be unveiled this year and it will be a luxury sedan with lots of high-tech and an electric range of about 435 miles.