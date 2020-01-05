Tesla has did it again. In the Q4 of 2019, the US-based car manufacturer managed to score a new delivery record.

According to the report, during Q4, Tesla deliveries of the Model 3, Model S and Model X combined reached 112,000 units globally. The best player was the new Model 3 with 92,550 units.

“In the fourth quarter, we achieved record production of almost 105,000 vehicles and record deliveries of approximately 112,000 vehicles. In 2019, we delivered approximately 367,500 vehicles, 50% more than the previous year and in line with our full year guidance”, said an official.

Last year, Tesla deliveries were good: 367,500 vehicles, 50% more than the 2018.