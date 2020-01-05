Unveiled a few months ago during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the new Porsche Taycan is already available on the market.

The first deliveries in the US were made in December and according to Porsche, 130 customers got their car. And this is a good value.

“It’s now my honor, 70 years after those first steps, to be part of the Porsche team that delivered over 60,000 new cars in the U.S. last year. Porsche has evolved over time, from building one exciting roadster to offering a full range of models developed on the track for everyday use. All of our cars remain the sports car of their segments – and the same is true as we enter a new era with the first U.S. deliveries of the all-electric Taycan in December”, said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche of Nord America.

Last months, Porsche delivered 4,733 cars in the US, 15% more compared to December 2018.