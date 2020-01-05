A few months ago, BMW announced us tha th 3 Series GT won’t be replaced. The car continued on the assembly line, but today we have a bad news for the 3 Series GT.

The German model production come to an end. This info was acknowledged by Autocar after BMW UK sent the price list for 2020. This means that the GT model has ceased production, with the remaining dealer stocks available for sale.

The 3 Series GT’s demise was not a surprise judging by the fact that sales of this model were low. This model is one of those who suffered from the SUVs succes.

The production end of the 3 Series GT is also seen as a cost-cutting measure for BMW. BMW’s chief Harald Krüger also announced other ways to cut costs over in Munich.