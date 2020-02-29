On the market for already four years, the current generation i30 needed a fresh look. So Hyundai will release an improved version next week. The new i30 will feature a new design, advanced connectivity features and offer an electrified 48-volt mild hybrid option, resulting in increased fuel efficiency.

Hyundai is also updating its i30 N Line range. For the first time, the company’s sporty-looking trim level will be available on the new i30 Wagon, starting in summer 2020. The i30 N-inspired design features will continue to be available on the i30 hatchback and fastback models.

The front is characterised by a wider-looking, more modern stance. The wider grille features an accentuated 3D pattern that emphasises the agile look of the car.

New, slimmer headlamps with optional multifaceted reflector (MFR) LED technology and new V-shaped signature LED daytime running lights (DRLs) complete the renewed, modern front end design.

At the rear, the new i30 5-door is enhanced with a new bumper design, which was developed to improve aerodynamic performance. The LED rear combination lamps create a V-shape for a symmetrical effect between the front and the back.

The new i30 is now available with new, redesigned diamond-cut 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels that round off the side view of the new i30.

The dynamic, motorsport-inspired N Line trim has undergone a comprehensive design update for i30 Hatchback and Fastback. Now, for the first time, it is available with the new i30 Wagon as well. This means there will be an N Line version of all three i30 body types.

Three new interior garnish colours have been added: Pewter Gray, Ebony Brown and Charcoal Gray. This is in addition to the existing Black colour. The seats can be covered in cloth, leather or a combination of both for a total of eight possible options.

The new i30 features a new 7-inch digital cluster and a new 10.25-inch navigation touchscreen enable a more modern and individual driving experience. It also offers full compatibility with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Starting in summer 2020, wireless phone mirroring will be introduced, meaning customers do not require a cable to connect their phone. Similarly, the new i30 offers wireless phone charging.