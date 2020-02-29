Audi is updating its US offer with the introduction of a new powerful version of the current Q7. The 2020 Audi SQ7 takes Audi’s Q7 midsize luxury SUV and amplifies it with a 4.0-liter TFSI V8 engine, producing up to 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque, with the capability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds.

The performance SUV features front S sport seats lined with contrast-stitched Valcona leather and seating for seven, serving as the perfect balance between necessities and desires.

The twin-turbocharged midsize SUV routes power via an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive.

S-tuned adaptive air suspension electronically controls the vehicle’s adaptive dampers, automatically regulating vehicle dynamics and enhancing ride quality.

The available Sport Package offers Active roll stabilization, quattro with sport differential and red brake calipers. Using the vehicle’s 48V electrical system, Active roll stabilization controls body roll during cornering. This enhances handling and agility of the SQ7, inspiring confidence in spirited driving. The quattro® sport differential offers an enhanced cornering agility by actively splitting torque between each of the rear wheels, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel.

The exterior of the SQ7 stands out with its sporty design elements including S-model bumpers with integrated front splitter, platinum double-slat Singleframe grille and Alu-optic exterior side mirror housings. At the rear, the SQ7 features S-specific quad tailpipes and a rear diffuser inlay. The SQ7 comes standard with 21-inch, twin V-spoke bi-color wheels with summer performance tires.

Model year 2020 SQ7 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices starts at $84,800 for the Premium Plus tirm level and at $90,400 for the Prestige.