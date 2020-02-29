A few days ago, Mercedes-Benz said that the new A-Class plug-in hybrid (A 250e) entered production in Rastatt factory. Now, the German car manufacturer announced it will unveil a few more plug-in hybrid cars.
We are speaking about the new GLA, CLA Coupe and CLA Shooting Brake. All these three models are based on the A-Class platform (photo) and we are pretty sure that all the cars will use the same plug-in hybrid system as the compact hatchback.
The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 250e is using a 1.33 liter petrol unit with 160 horsepower and an electric motor for a total of 218 horsepower. The battery pack has about 16 kWh and according to the German car manufacturer it can offer energy for about 70 kilometers in the A-Class hatchback.
We don’t know when the German car manufacturer will unveil the plug-in hybrid variants of the GLA, CLA Coupe and CLA Shooting Brake but we are convienced that all the models will be available until the end of the year.
More ways to electrify your life! March 2020.
Posted by Mercedes-Benz on Saturday, February 29, 2020