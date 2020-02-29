A few days ago, Mercedes-Benz said that the new A-Class plug-in hybrid (A 250e) entered production in Rastatt factory. Now, the German car manufacturer announced it will unveil a few more plug-in hybrid cars.

We are speaking about the new GLA, CLA Coupe and CLA Shooting Brake. All these three models are based on the A-Class platform (photo) and we are pretty sure that all the cars will use the same plug-in hybrid system as the compact hatchback.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 250e is using a 1.33 liter petrol unit with 160 horsepower and an electric motor for a total of 218 horsepower. The battery pack has about 16 kWh and according to the German car manufacturer it can offer energy for about 70 kilometers in the A-Class hatchback.

We don’t know when the German car manufacturer will unveil the plug-in hybrid variants of the GLA, CLA Coupe and CLA Shooting Brake but we are convienced that all the models will be available until the end of the year.