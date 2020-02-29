Mercedes-AMG range expands in the US with the introduction of a powerful version on the new generation GLA, the most popular SUV in the small premium segment. The new Mercedes-Benz-AMG GLA45 was officially launched in UK and is powered by the newly developed M139 2.0-liter engine, the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder manufactured for series production.

With 382 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque in the GLA 45, it boasts more power than its predecessor. The new, highly efficient engine is handcrafted on an innovative production line in Affalterbach, according to the “One Man, One Engine” principle.

The new compact performance SUV completes the sprint from zero to 60 mph in record time: the GLA 45 requires just 4.3 seconds est. to complete this task. The top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph. Apart from its impressive power measures, the new engine also impresses with its quick responses. To this end, the torque curve was carefully balanced (“torque shaping”): The peak torque of 354 lb-ft is available in a range of 4,750-5,000 rpm. With this setup the AMG engineers have achieved a power delivery similar to that of a naturally aspirated engine.

The 8-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8-speed dual-clutch transmission also contributes to the GLA 45’s dynamics, so that the driver experiences very responsive acceleration in all speed ranges. Depending on the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving mode, the driver receives a specific drive configuration with different accelerator and gearshift characteristics.

The standard RACE-START function allows for maximum acceleration from a standstill, resulting in an exciting display of performance. This also applies to the drive sound with partial ignition interruption when changing up a gear, as well as the automatic double-declutching function when changing down. Despite these performance features, efficiency-enhancing features are also present in the GLA 45: in “Comfort” mode the ECO start/stop function is active; while the “gliding” function can be selected in the “Individual” driving mode.

A McPherson strut design is used at the front axle. The suspension includes one transverse control arm below the wheel center, one suspension strut and one tie rod respectively. The special axle geometry reduces torque steer for exceptional comfort and agile handling. The new aluminum wishbone reduces the unsprung mass and enables a more sensitive response from the springs. The brake calipers at the front axle are radially bolted – a technology from motorsport that brings added stability. The front axle carrier is rigidly attached and thus additionally stiffens the front section.

The 4-link rear suspension is also rigidly connected to the body via a rear axle carrier, and therefore very torsionally rigid. There are three transverse control arms and one trailing arm plus specific bearings per rear wheel. This design ensures maximum driving stability and agility.