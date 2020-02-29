General Motors is celebrating an important milestone inside one of its most recent factory in the US. A 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier Redline Edition in Silver Ice Metallic rolled off the production line at General Motors’ Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant today, the three millionth vehicle produced at the automaker’s newest assembly plant in the United States.

Since starting production in 2006, Lansing Delta Township has manufactured the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia, Acadia Denali and Saturn Outlook.

A white Saturn Outlook was the first vehicle produced on May 24, 2006. A Crystal Red Tintcoat GMC Acadia Denali was the one millionth vehicle produced in November 2011. The two millionth vehicle produced was a 2016 Buick Enclave, painted in White Frost Tricoat that rolled off line in August 2015.

The plant currently employs over 2,500 employees on two shifts. With over 110 years of automotive history in the Lansing Area, LDT is a community partner and the first Manufacturing facility to be a Gold Certified Leader in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).