In order to increase the appeal of the current generation Arteon, Volkswagen is launching a special edition on the UK market. Volkswagen Arteon R-Line Edition is now available to order in UK and starts from £36,850.

The Arteon R-Line Edition builds on the equipment Arteon R-Line, adding convenience features including keyless entry and helpful top-down camera system Area View, and driver assistance systems such as Side Assist Plus with rear traffic alert and Park Assist for added ease of use and safety.

Driver-focused extras also feature, including Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adding adaptive dampers with selectable and customisable driving modes. The model is instantly identifiable by its attractive, 20-inch ‘Rosario Black’ alloy wheels and is exclusively available in Moonstone Grey, with contrasting black roof and door mirror housings.

All of these features add to an already very long equipment list offered by the Arteon R-Line, which includes Volkswagen’s acclaimed customisable Active Info Display, a 9.2-inch Discover Navigation Pro infotainment system, the R-Line styling pack, and a Nappa leather interior. On the outside, the Arteon R-Line benefits from attractively designed and versatile dual LED headlights, which have a self-levelling function, dynamic light assist – a system to adapt the main beam to avoid dazzling other road users while maintaining the optimum illumination – and predictive cornering lights, as well as a poor weather mode, which ensures optimum visibility in situations where visibility may be impaired by environmental conditions.

The special-edition, exclusive model is limited to just 1,000 units globally, with 370 of these heading to the UK. Deliveries to first UK customers are expected to take place in early March. The Arteon R-Line Edition follows on from the similarly exclusive and well-appointed Passat Estate R-Line Edition, launched with the enhanced Passat in February 2019.