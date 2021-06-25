Hyundai is launching another performance model in its dedicated N division. Hyundai Motor has announced pricing and specification for the all new i20 N, delivering World Rally Championship-inspired styling and performance from just £24,995.

The all new i20 N builds on the strengths of Hyundai’s renowned, performance focussed N brand and the success of the recently launched all new i20. Hyundai’s latest sporting icon also takes inspiration and engineering values from the rally-winning i20 Coupe WRC car. It’s equally at home delivering its unique brand of exhilarating performance both on the road and racetrack.

The i20 N blends prodigious power, pin-sharp handling and an immersive driving experience with motorsport-inspired styling, cutting edge connect and infotainment technology and advanced safety features into a practical, five-door hatchback format perfect for every day driving.

Performance comes courtesy of a new generation 1.6 T-GDi turbocharged flat power four-cylinder engine, which produces 204PS and 275 Nm of torque. Hyundai’s advanced flat power technology delivers more torque and power at lower engine revs to effortlessly utilise more of the engine’s potential in everyday driving situations. Factor in the i20 N’s optimal power-to-weight ratio – kerb weight ranges from 1190kg to 1330kg depending on specification – and the sprint from rest to 62mph can be dispatched in a mere 6.7 seconds.

A number of motorsport-inspired features come fitted to i20 N as standard. These include the N Corner Carving Differential – a mechanical limited-slip differential that regulates the transmission of the engine’s power to the front wheels and provides optimum grip and traction in all conditions. A launch control system ensures a maximum-power acceleration start to every track drive. A press of the red button on the steering wheel initiates Hyundai’s Rev-matching technology, providing controlled gear downshift with double-declutching function. The sophisticated system seamlessly synchronises the engine and output shaft for smoother or sportier gear changes. Five driving modes, Normal, Eco, Sport, N and N Custom, are offered by Hyundai’s N Grin Control System, and the driver can also create their preferred exhaust note, thanks to the variable muffler control system.

At the front of the car, dynamically styled LED headlamps and a full-width radiator grille, replete with N logo and sporting a unique, chequered flag-inspired pattern, underline the i20 N’s motorsport engineered pedigree. A distinctive Tomato Red N exterior stripe detail highlights the front lip spoiler and extends to the side skirts and rear of the car.

The i20 N is offered in seven paint finishes with Polar White paint in a solid finish at no additional cost. The colour pallet also includes optional Dragon Red, Phantom Black, and Intense Blue pearl effect paint finishes and Sleek Silver and Brass metallic paint finish, at a price of £550 each. Optional Performance Blue special paint is also available at £550. All paint colour finishes (excluding Phantom Black) are offered with an optional two-tone roof in black, priced at £500.

Together, newly designed grey matte finish 18-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers with N logos accentuate the car’s side profile. The rear of the vehicle features a bumper with built-in diffuser-like elements, a large exhaust pipe, LED lightning flash style tail lamps and a triangular fog light. Most striking of all is the WRC-inspired roof spoiler, which, just like its counterpart does on the world’s rally stages, executes a critical role in enhancing downforce and stability at speed.

Inside the spacious cabin, the motorsport-inspired theme continues. Exclusive front N sports seats in fabric and leather with decorative stitching in Performance Blue, provide superior grip and support to hold occupants perfectly in place during demanding track dives. With a heater function, the seats also offer excellent comfort for long winter motorway journeys. Performance Blue accents highlight elements of the cabin, such as the door armrest panels, the aluminium panel on the gear knob and stitching on the gear lever gaiter. Aluminium-style pedals complete the rally car cabin look.

Every model is equipped with state-of-the-art infotainment technology, including a 10.25-inch Centre Console Display Touchscreen Satellite Navigation System, including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services. The 10.25-inch Digital Supervision Cluster presents information to the driver via beautifully rendered high-definition graphics.