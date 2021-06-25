After a long wait, Skoda is now ready to introduce its first electric SUV, the new Enyaq, on the UK market. The new electric SUV range consists of two variants; Enyaq iV 60 Nav and Enyaq iV 80 with 62kWh and 82kWh battery packs respectively.

Six design selections are available; Loft, Lodge, Lounge, Suite, ecoSuite and SportLine, all of which offer a different interior look and materials.

The Enyaq iV comes with a new finance option that gives owners even greater peace of mind. Lease&Care has been developed by ŠKODA Financial Services specifically for electric car buyers and is a personal lease that includes built-in aftersales packages in one monthly payment.

Enyaq iV customers select their ideal Enyaq iV, choose an initial deposit which can be as little as one monthly payment, choose their annual mileage and select their term of either 24, 36 or 48 months. Customers can then tailor their package by choosing one of three aftersales ‘care’ packages they would like: Small, Medium or Large.

The most affordable Small package covers a customer for essential servicing, which includes all routine manufacturer servicing, brake fluid changes, as well as dust and pollen filters. It also includes access to the Driverline concierge – a dedicated 24/7 service that covers breakdown, recovery and glass care.

The Medium package adds all routine maintenance items, including brake, suspension and cooling system repairs, electric system maintenance, and all fluid top-ups, while the Large package includes tyre replacement and wheel alignment (due to fair wear and tear), puncture repair, geometry check and wheel balance.