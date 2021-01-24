Honda HR-V is the smallest SUV made by the Japanese car manufacturer for the European market. A few days ago, Honda published a teaser picture of the upcoming generation HR-V (Vezel) which will be unveiled globally.

For now, Honda gave us a few hints about the European variant of the SUV.

According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the new Honda HR-V will be available standard with the e:HEV hybrid system. As a result, the new HR-V will become the fourth European Honda model with this hybris powertrain after Jazz, Jazz Crosstar and CR-V.

We do know that the e:HEV powertrain uses a petrol engine, two electric motors (one as generator) and a small Li-Ion battery. The CR-V has a 2.0 liter petrol unit, while the Jazz and Jazz Crosstar are using a 1.5 liter petrol unit. We don’t know which petrol motor will be installed in the HR-V, but we can have a guess and say it will be the larger one.

Also, the teaser video come with the launch date of the new HR-V: 18th February.