A few months ago, Porsche unveiled for the Chinese market an entry-level of the Taycan. This new version was simply called Taycan and now, the German car manufacturer sais it can be ordered globally.

In the US, the entry level Taycan will be available starting from 79,900 USD. It is 24,900 USD cheaper compared to the 4S version of the model.

The new Taycan is equipped with a single motor that delivers 402 horsepower and 344 Nm peak of torque. If you are going for the Performance Battery Plus option, the power will go up to 469 HP and 357 NM of torque. Also, the battery will go from 79.2 kWh to 93.4 kWh.

In either case, the base Taycan can go from not to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.

The Performance Battery Plus variant can be charged with 270 kW, while the standard version of the battery can be charged with “just” 225 kW.

According to NEDC ratings for the Chinese market, the base Taycan can do 412 miles with one charge (489 km if the Performance Battery Plus is ordered).