In Europe, the smalles Hyundai SUV you can buy is the Kona. But starting this year, the South Korean car manufacturer will have a new entry-level SUV.

Its name is Bayon and it will be unveiled soon. In order to keep the fans happy, Hyundai decided to publish some new teaser pictures with the Bayon.

The small SUV will feature the ensuous Sportiness design identity. At the front, an air intake band stretching across the entire front of the vehicle and wide, narrow DRLs and special headlamps will complete the design. The rear of the vehicle features arrow-shaped brake lights connected by a thin red line.

According to Hyundai, the new 2021 Bayon will be available in Europe in the first half of 2021. More information will be unveiled in the coming weeks.