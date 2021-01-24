Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new 2021 EQA. This is the third Mercedes EQ model after the EQC and EQV.

THe new Mercedes-Benz EQA is based on the current GLA model and, as you can see, it comes with stilying cues borrowed from the compact SUV.

Aside for the exterior details, the car comes with a completly different powertrain. In front of the car, powering the front wheels is an electric motor that can deliver 190 horsepower and 370 Nm peak of torque.

Thanks to a 66.5 kWh battery pack, the German electric SUV will be able to travel up to 426 kilometers (WLTP system). According to Mercedes-Benz, in the following months we will also see a dual motor variant with more than 270 HP. There will also be a high-range model with more than 500 kilometers of range (WLTP).

The EQA can run from not to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 160 km/h.

For recharging, customers can use a fast charger with 100 kW or an AC charger with 11 kW. These are the options for a better charging time.