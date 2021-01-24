Back in 1995, Volkswagen unveiled the Polo Harlequin, the most colorful VW ever made. The original car was not supposed to go into production, but the fans wanted and as a result, the car was built in 3.800 units.

Now, Volkswagen Netherlands is commemorating that Polo with a splash and dash of color by developing a unique new Polo.

The new Polo Harlequin is based on the latest version of the small car and it won’t be available to order. We don’t know if this decision will last, but we can say that the modern Polo Harlequin is as good as the old one in terms of design.

If you dont belive us, please take a look at the gallery below.