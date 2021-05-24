After a year that saw the whole world on stand by, the major automotive events are going back to normal. The Goodwood Festival of Speed is coming back in 2021 and wants to be as festive as it can.

The organisers announced the Central Feature at the 2021 Festival of Speed will celebrate Lotus. The iconic Norfolk brand is best known for its pioneering road and race cars, including the spectacular all-electric Evija hypercar.

From the first sculpture in 1997 to the present day, the Goodwood Festival of Speed has become known for its creative and daring Central Features, which celebrate the greatest achievements of a different manufacturer or milestone each year through art.

Lotus was last selected as the Central Feature marque in 2012, with a 3D infinity loop sculpture that celebrated the singularity of purpose of a Lotus race car. However, this year’s sculpture will take an exciting new and immersive direction. It is being created using an entirely new design philosophy; while the sculpture itself is guaranteed to be just as visually stunning as previous years, it is also set to be more interactive and accessible for those joining from home.

Among the many records broken by Lotus, the Type 25 still holds Goodwood Motor Circuit’s period lap record. In the course of winning the last ever Formula 1 race at Goodwood, on Easter Monday 1965, Jim Clark in a Lotus 25 tied for fastest lap with Jackie Stewart, with a time of 1m 20.4. The record stands as a tribute to the skill and bravery of the drivers and to the passion for lightweight engineering and innovation that thrives at Lotus to this day.