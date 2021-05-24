Opel and sister brand Vauxhall remember one of its most iconic models with the launch of an electric concept. The new Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD reflects the growing trend of transforming classic cars like the Manta into so-called “RestoMods” with modern components and powertrains. The all-electric Manta GSe is the first electric RestoMod by Opel and combines the classic style of the iconic Manta with the latest electric powertrain for sustainable motoring.

The four-cylinder engine under the black bonnet has been replaced by an electric motor with 108kW (147PS) and 225Nm of torque. The Manta GSe also comes with the original four-speed gearbox, allowing drivers to manually change gears, or alternatively, engage the fourth gear and drive automatically.

With a 31kWh lithium-ion battery, the Manta GSe has a range of around 124 miles, and like the current Vauxhall electric range, features regenerative braking to improve range. Charging takes place through a 9kW on-board charger with a full charge taking just under four hours to complete.

The Manta GSe features Vauxhall’s latest design elements, with the brand’s Vizor-styled front end evident immediately. The Manta GSe comes with a Pixel-Vizor front end that stretches across the entire width of the front, with the Pixel technology allowing it to issue messages, such as “I am on a zero e-mission”, followed by the silhouette of a manta ray gliding over the Pixel-Vizor. The front end also features LED daylight running lights, while the iconic circular rear lights come with a striking three-dimensional LED design.

The yellow paintwork is contrasted by the signature black bonnet, with the wheel arches housing specially designed 17-inch Ronal alloy wheels with 195/40 R17 tyres at the front, and 205/40 R17 tyres at the rear.

The rear proudly displays the ‘Manta’ in the new Vauxhall lettering, while the chrome fender trims found in the original Manta have now disappeared.

As expected of a modern RestoMod, the interior of the Manta GSe features the latest Vauxhall digital technology. The classic round instruments have been replaced by the Vauxhall Pure Panel, with two driver oriented 12-inch and 10-inch digital displays. The sound system has also been modernised with a new unit from the legendary Marshall brand.

The sports seats come with a yellow centre line and offer improved comfort and support over the originals. The steering wheel is a Petri three-spoke wheel reworked by Opel, and feature a yellow marker in the 12 o’clock position for an added sporty touch. In addition, surfaces in the cockpit and door panels are now matt grey, which perfectly matches the neo-classic’s other yellow and black coloured elements. The ceiling of the passenger compartment is lined with fine Alcantara® and completes the stylish ambience of the new Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD.