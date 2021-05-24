Jaguar is enhancing the current E-Pace range with the introduction of a new special edition, available on the UK market. It is called R-Dynamic Black Edition and comes together with some updated connectivity features.

The new R-Dynamic Black Edition is based on the E-PACE R-Dynamic S. It offers customers specially selected design elements that give E-PACE an even more dynamic and sophisticated presence.

The design includes Gloss Black door mirror caps and Gloss Black detailing to the front bumper and lower grille surround, main grille surround and grille tips. The side window surround and side vent – complete with the Jaguar leaper – also feature a Gloss Black finish, along with the Jaguar script and rear badging. Distinctive 19-inch Satin Grey alloy wheels with contrasting red brake calipers, privacy glass and a panoramic roof complete the exterior.

The R-Dynamic Black Edition is available with all E-PACE exterior colours, including new Ostuni White. The distinctive finish has greater depth and substance, and perfectly complements E-PACE’s contemporary exterior design.

Inside, the R-Dynamic Black Edition delivers heightened luxury, enhanced connectivity and greater refinement. The focal point of the new interior design is the curved 11.4-inch HD touchscreen integrated into the central instrument panel.

The latest addition to the E-PACE family is available with a choice of 2.0-litre Ingenium MHEV powertrains, ranging from the efficient D165 and D200 diesels to the smooth and powerful P200 petrol – all with a nine-speed automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive as standard.