You don’t have enough money for a Bugatti Chiron? Or maybe for an older Veyron? No worry. Bugatti has something for you, built by The Little Car Company, makers of the limited-edition Bugatti Baby II.

Built in partnership with Bugatti, the Bugatti Baby II is a contemporary tribute to Ettore Bugatti’s original masterpiece, the Bugatti Baby, built in 1926. The vehicle was developed to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary.

The very first of 500 bespoke Baby II models have started to reach owners across the globe, sparking excitement among Bugatti collectors both old and new. This reimagined car has sparked international attention since its launch, with admirers noting its modern-day engineering couple with authentic nods to the original Type 35 on which it is based.

One of the first Bugatti Baby II vehicles has arrived with a long-time Bugatti owner in Dubai. This bespoke and highly personalized car has been delivered to the operator of a private jet terminal in the UAE. The carbon fiber ‘Vitesse’ version of the Baby II will be deployed for private transfers to VIP sections of the airport. Passengers passing through Al Maktoum International Airport may catch a glimpse of the visually striking Baby II – finished in a completely custom paint color – on their next visit.

Just like any road-going hyper sports car to leave the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim, all of the cars made by The Little Car Company are completely individual, with customers able to make their own stamp on their Bugatti Baby II. The Carbon Fiber ‘Vitesse’-spec Baby II delivered to Dubai features a 2.8kWh battery pack and upgraded powertrain, while also including a Speed Key, just like the road-going Chiron hyper sports car.

Highly customized, the car is specified by the customer having worked with designers to create the color ‘Jetex Orange’, a vibrant hue that has been developed especially for this Baby II. This example is fitted with the Touring Pack; featuring a high-power LED headlight upgrade, brake light package, mudguard and fender package, plus upgraded wiring harness/loom.

Additional exterior options selected include a personalized number plate as well as custom reflective chrome logos on both the back of the car’s mirror and on the vehicle’s steering wheel, made using 3D high resolution stereolithography. This advanced 3D printing process has also been used in the creation of the car’s wheel nut covers (plus the carrying spare), which also feature individualized reflective chrome logos. Inside the vehicle, the premium leather seats have been finished in pearlized metallic alongside a pebbled grain. In addition, the customer has opted for a Transport Case, allowing the safe transport of the vehicle in a hand-built, Jetex branded orange case.