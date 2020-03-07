Ford is electrifying not only its passenger cars, but also the commercial division. The best-selling cargo van in the world – Ford Transit – is going digital, with an all-electric version coming for the 2022 model year.

With the world’s best-selling cargo van and as America’s best-selling commercial van brand for 41 years, Ford intends to lead the transition to zero emissions in the segment with its all-electric Transit.

The all-electric Transit, which will be American-built, is part of Ford’s more than $11.5 billion investment in electrification through 2022. This vision includes all-electric vehicles that build on Ford’s strengths and taps the company’s all-electric technology to deliver even more performance, capability and productivity – including the all-electric Transit sold in Europe, Mustang Mach-E coming later this year and the previously announced all-electric F-150.

Smart technology built in to the all-electric Transit helps to optimize fleet efficiency and reduce waste, as well as improve driver behavior by providing insights into operator performance. Fleets can leverage insightful data collected through Ford Telematics using an embedded FordPass Connect modem featuring a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot with connectivity for up to 10 devices. Managers can use Ford Data Services tools like live map GPS tracking, geofencing and vehicle diagnostics to see key performance indicators at a glance for vehicle and driver.

A suite of Ford driver-assist technologies can help improve driver confidence and avoid or reduce the severity of a collision. The vehicle includes standard Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking plus Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Post-Collision Braking, Lane-Keeping System and auto high-beam headlamps.