Mercedes-Benz is updating not only the conventional E-Class, but also the E53 AMG. Mercedes-AMG is enhancing the E 53 Sedan: the completely redesigned front view lends the performance E-Class an even more powerful appearance. The AMG-specific radiator grille with its A-shaped contour along with redesigned LED headlamps reinforces the wide stance. Extensive design measures make the rear view of the sedan appear even more muscular thanks to the two-piece taillamps, new rear bumper and the new diffuser insert.

The interior shows a sportier character through the large displays, new AMG Performance steering wheel and AMG-specific MBUX functions.

The electrified, AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with turbocharger and an electric auxiliary compressor generates an output of 429 hp and produces a peak torque of 384 lb-ft. Its EQ Boost starter-alternator briefly provides an additional 21 hp of output, plus 184 lb-ft of torque and also feeds the 48 V on-board electrical system. Other technical highlights include the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and AMG Performance 4MATIC+variable all-wheel drive system.

Additional visual characteristics of the E 53 Sedan include the hood with two distinctive power domes, large outer air inlets with two cross louvers and new front splitter in silver chrome. The front bumper flics in high-gloss black improve the aerodynamics where it matters. The key identifiers on the tail end are the round twin tailpipe trim elements, which are available in high-gloss chrome or high-gloss black (as part of the Night Package), and the new, two-piece all-LED tail lights.

The dynamic appearance is rounded off by restyled 19-inch alloy wheels in an aerodynamically optimized Twin 5-Spoke design. 20-inch alloy wheels in a Twin 5-Spoke design are optionally available, also aerodynamically optimized and with a wider rim edge, painted in a choice of matte black or high-gloss titanium grey.

With the optional AMG Night Package, the new E 53 models can take on a sportier appearance as the front splitter, mirror caps, disc frame, longitudinal inserts, trim strip in the rear bumper and tailpipe trim elements are all designed in high-gloss black.

The 3.0-liter in-line engine is coupled with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission, which impresses with extremely short shift times, fast response to shift paddle commands, a simulated double-declutching function and multiple downshifts. Whether automatic or initiated by the driver using the steering wheel shift paddles, upshifts or downshifts are implemented instantly. Especially in the “Sport+” drive program and in manual mode, the transmission is very responsive.

AMG DYNAMICS vehicle dynamics control is integrated into the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs. In the “Basic,” “Advanced” and “Pro” levels, it influences the control strategies of the ESP (Electronic Stability Program) or the all- wheel drive, for example. The intelligent pilot control anticipates the desired vehicle behavior based on the driver’s actions and the sensor data. The spectrum ranges from extremely stable to highly dynamic. Via the AMG Performance steering wheel’s AMG Drive buttons the AMG DYNAMICS functions can also be individually selected.