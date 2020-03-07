BMW is writing history. After more than 20 years, the BMW brand has a new corporate identity for online and offline communication purposes. The BMW, BMW i and BMW M communication logos have been completely reworked, with a new logotype and new design principles. The BMW brand now delivers on the expectations and visual style of today and is better-suited to the digital age.

The new design is an expression of the revised brand identity, which places the customer at the centre of all activities. Pared-down and two-dimensional, it conveys openness and clarity. The additional transparent version of the logo is a more open invitation than ever for customers to join the world of BMW. The change reflects BMW’s transition from centring purely on the automotive world to being about technology and connections.

The latest look of the BMW brand is geared towards the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation. The redesigned logotype expresses openness and strength of character to ensure a contemporary, future-proof presence both on- and offline.

The global launch of the new brand design starts on 3 March 2020. The transition period between 3 March 2020 and 31 May 2021 will see rollout continue for all communications, on- and offline, and for international trade fairs and events. The new logo is a new media branding and will be used in addition to the existing logo. It won’t be use on the vehicles or in the exterior and interior labelling our dealerships, the existing logo remains in use there.