After it introduced the new version of the GV80 SUV, Genesis unveiled the all-new G80 to online audiences via a series of design renderings. The all-new G80 is the third-generation model which leads Genesis in the luxury market as a mid-sized, executive luxury sedan.

In particular, the Crest Grille, and the two lines of the Quadlamps circumventing all sides of the vehicle are signature design elements of the brand, first introduced in the GV80 and now in the all-new G80.

The side features a long sweeping Parabolic Line from front to rear flowing gently downwards, evoking the elegance of classic cars of the past. This is counterbalanced with an upswept chrome line to maintain directional posture. The sharp athletic power lines of the front and rear fenders emphasize the powerful stance of the 20-inch wheels.

The rear image is defined by the Quadlamps and the horseshoe shaped negative surface of the decklid. The trunk release button and surrounding chrome garnish mimics the shape of the Genesis logo to reassert the brand’s visual identity.

“Inside, the Beauty of White Space’ theme represents our journey to achieve the perfect balance between personal space and state-of-the-art technology.” said Sang Yup Lee. “We question the status quo. Technology should not dominate and only present itself when necessary. This is the new luxury experience our Genesis customers e xpect in today’s high-end user experience.”

At the front, the dashboard is deconstructed to an expansive open space featuring a widescreen 14.5-inch infotainment screen. The slim air conditioning vent visually stretches the width of the cabin. Special care was taken to reduce the thickness of the A-pillars and the size of the rearview mirror, giving the driver a relaxed and panoramic view when seated.

The all-new G80 will debut this month and features a new design, platform, powertrains and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).